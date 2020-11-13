UrduPoint.com
US Federal Regulators Expect 56 Private Space Launches In 2021 - Aviation Administrator

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Federal Regulators Expect 56 Private Space Launches in 2021 - Aviation Administrator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The US government expects to license 56 private sector space launches in the coming year of 2021, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson told a press conference on Friday about the launch of the SpaceX Dragon manned mission scheduled the following day.

"We expect to license 56 private space launches in 2021," Dickson said.

The FAA chief also expressed optimism that the number of private enterprise space launches would grow rapidly, especially fueled by tourism flats.

"Once space tourism turns the corner, we expect 100 launches a year. ... We have [also] licensed 12 space ports and established an FAA office of space ports," he said.

The FAA has licensed Saturday's scheduled launch that is due to carry US astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from Japan on a six month mission to the International Space Station.

