US Firm Axiom to Send First Saudi Female Astronaut to Space in Coming Years - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US space firm Axiom is partnering with Saudi Arabia to enhance its space program and send the first Saudi female astronaut to space, the company said on Thursday.

"Axiom Space and SSC announced today their epoch-making partnership to fly two Saudi astronauts to space, including the first female Saudi astronaut," the company said in a press release.

Axiom, which is currently building the world's first commercial space station, and the Saudi Space Commission (SSC) hope to send Saudi astronauts to space no earlier than 2023, the release said.

Axiom and SSC will partner to train Saudi astronauts for a human spaceflight and prepare them to conduct scientific research in space.