UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Need To Prevent Space-Launched Attacks On Military Assets - Space Command

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Forces Need to Prevent Space-Launched Attacks on Military Assets - Space Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US Space and Cyber Forces must be able to disrupt adversaries' efforts disrupt to terrestrial forces through their own space forces, US Space Command Chief Architect Michael Dickey told the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) AscentX Conference on National Security Space.

"[US space-based military assets must] be able to disrupt adversaries' attempts to disrupt terrestrial forces through their own space forces," Dickey told a panel at the conference on Thursday.

Space Development Agency Director Derek Tournear told the conference that the goal of the US Space Forces would be to establish US space dominance in what he called the "cis-lunar" environment between low earth orbit satellites at 200 miles above the Earth and high earth orbit geosynchorous satellites 22,000 miles above the earth.

Tournear said US forces needed to deploy a "space situational awareness layer [in the] cislunar above geo-spatial (22,000 miles up) so that space force can prosecute that information."

Dickey is also the director of the Enterprise Strategy and Architectures Office. He oversees, directs and coordinates efforts of multiple Department of Defense and other organizations' efforts to implement a resilient, multi-domain compatible enterprise for space mission areas, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Enterprise Satellites

Recent Stories

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

35 minutes ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

3 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

3 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

4 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.