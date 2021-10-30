US, France to Intensify Cooperation on Space Issues - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The United States and France said in a joint statement on Friday that the two countries have agreed to intensify cooperation on space issues.

"The United States and France intend to intensify cooperation on space issues, which will be further discussed during Vice President Harris' upcoming visit to Paris," the statement said.

Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron met earlier in the day in Rome on the margins of the G20 Summit.