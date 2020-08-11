UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Frees More Bandwidth For 5G Network Use

Daniyal Sohail 10 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:48 PM

US frees more bandwidth for 5G network use

The US on Monday announced that a chunk of bandwidth long reserved for the military will be auctioned off to telecommunications firms for use in ultra-speedy 5G networks

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ):The US on Monday announced that a chunk of bandwidth long reserved for the military will be auctioned off to telecommunications firms for use in ultra-speedy 5G networks.

One hundred megahertz of "contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum" will be made available for commercial 5G deployment, the White House and the Department of Defense said in a joint release.

The bandwidth in the range from 3450 and 3550 megahertz was identified for use in 5G networks and can be made available without impairing military or national security capabilities, according to senior administration officials.

The Federal Communications Commission will be able to start auctioning the spectrum in December, and it could be put to use for new-generation telecommunication networks as soon as mid-2022, according to the release.

The addition will increase to 535 megahertz the amount of mid-band spectrum available for 5G networks in the US, which is behind other countries such as China and South Korea when it comes to deploying the potentially transformative technology.

Huawei -- the world's top producer of telecoms networking equipment -- has become a pivotal issue in the geopolitical standoff between Beijing and Washington, which claims the firm poses a significant cybersecurity threat.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the US opposed the use of Huawei products not on national security grounds, but because they objected to the rise of Chinese firms.

Washington has essentially barred Huawei from the US market and waged a global campaign to isolate the company.

The British government bowed to growing US pressure and pledged last month to remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027.

Australia and Japan have also taken steps to block or restrict the Chinese company's participation in their 5G rollouts, while European telecoms operators including Norway's Telenor and Sweden's Telia have passed over Huawei as a supplier.

"Looking at the overall very big picture on 5G and the race to 5G and the dynamic going on with Huawei right now, you know, we view that as a really multifaceted effort," a senior administrative official said.

"Without domestic deployment, you just don't have, kind of, the market share being supported for the trusted vendors that are kind of Huawei's competitors."

Related Topics

World Technology China Washington White House Norway Company Beijing Japan South Korea Sweden Telenor 5G December Market From Government Share Top Race Huawei

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz condemns attack on party workers, her ..

6 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz appearance before NAB: Clash erupts b ..

21 minutes ago

Illegal appointments and promotions in LHC establi ..

46 minutes ago

Peanut traders baffled by Sudan export ban on key ..

3 minutes ago

Minorities Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.