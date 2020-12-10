US FTC, States Sue Facebook to Require Divestitures of Instagram, WhatsApp

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The US Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday sued Facebook for anti-competitive practices, demanding it divest its interests in Instagram and WhatsApp, while a coalition of 48 states filed another action that collectively posed the biggest challenge in the social media giant's 16-year history.

"The FTC is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp; prohibit Facebook from imposing anticompetitive conditions on software developers; and require Facebook to seek prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions," the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement.

A coalition of 48 states launched an anti-trust lawsuit against Facebook alleging the company continues to stifle competition to protect its monopoly power, New York Attorney General Letita James said in a press release on Wednesday.

"For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users," James said in the release.

The actions against Facebook are reminiscent in some way of those directed at microsoft in 2000, that led to the personal computing and software giant breaking itself into different operating units.

US regulators and state attorney-generals are also taking internet search behemoth Google to task for anti-trust violations.

The FTC alleged that Facebook has illegally maintained its personal social networking monopoly through a years-long course of anticompetitive conduct.

The complaint alleges that the company deployed a systematic strategy - that featured its 2012 acquisition of up-and-coming rival Instagram, its 2014 acquisition of the mobile messaging app WhatsApp, and the imposition of anti-competitive conditions on software developers - to eliminate threats to its monopoly.

"Personal social networking is central to the lives of millions of Americans," Ian Conner, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in the statement issued by the regulator. "Facebook's actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition. Our aim is to roll back Facebook's anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive."

