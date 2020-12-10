UrduPoint.com
US FTC Sues Facebook To Require Divestitures Of Instagram, WhatsApp - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

US FTC Sues Facebook to Require Divestitures of Instagram, WhatsApp - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued Facebook in an effort to block the company's anti-competitive practices and force it to divest its interests in Instagram and WhatsApp, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The FTC is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp; prohibit Facebook from imposing anticompetitive conditions on software developers; and require Facebook to seek prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions," the statement said.

