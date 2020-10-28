UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Google Searches Of 'Can I Change My Vote' Soar Tuesday Morning - Data

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Google Searches of 'Can I Change My Vote' Soar Tuesday Morning - Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Google searches in the United States about whether citizens can change their vote after casting it peaked early Tuesday morning, a week before the November vote, data from the search engine revealed.

The trend is strongest in Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, the data shows.

The trend is also popular in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump noticed the trending topic and in a statement via Twitter said US voters must be wanting to change their votes in favor of him.

He encouraged US voters to change their vote if it is allowed in their state.

US voters, under certain conditions, are allowed to change their vote in the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 69 million Americans have cast early votes for the 2020 presidential election, according to data from the US Elections Project.

Related Topics

Election Google Vote Twitter Trump New York Florida United States November 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s creative district extends support to Leb ..

1 hour ago

FIFA&#039;s chief tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED7 bn driven by property sector

2 hours ago

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.