UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Launches Probe Into Google's Medical Data Project Nightingale - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

US Government Launches Probe Into Google's Medical Data Project Nightingale - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The US Health Department had opened a Federal inquiry into tech giant Google's Project Nightingale, which aims to collect and analyze personal medical data, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the newspaper said that Google had partnered with Ascension, one of the largest US healthcare systems, in a secret project to collect and analyze the personal health data of millions of US citizens in 21 states.

"[We] will seek to learn more information about this mass collection of individuals' medical records to ensure that [the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act] protections were fully implemented," Roger Severino, the director of the department's office for civil rights, told the newspaper.

Within the framework of the project, Google got access to results of lab tests, diagnoses and extracts from medical records. This data is a complete medical history of millions of patients, including their Names and dates of birth.

The newspaper stated that neither patients nor doctors were informed about it.

Google uses this data to develop new software based on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Such a system is aimed at individual patients, offering them to adjust treatment. The newspaper also referred to documents showing that employees of the US holding Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, have access to patient information. Some employees at Google Brain, the company's AI research project, also have such access.

Related Topics

Google Company Ascension From Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 November 2019

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

11 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

11 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

11 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.