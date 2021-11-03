US Has Great Concerns About Authoritarian Regulatory Responses in Digital Economy - Tai

The United States and its allies have significant concerns about authoritarian regulatory responses to various challenges posed by the digital economy in non-democratic countries like China, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States and its allies have significant concerns about authoritarian regulatory responses to various challenges posed by the digital economy in non-democratic countries like China, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.

"US government and countries who have similar economic and political values are having significant concerns, particularly as we see non-democratic countries expressing their regulatory responses to these challenges presented by the digital economy," Tai said during a virtual discussion hosted by Georgetown University.

Tai said it is necessary for the US authorities to think and examine how countries like China may harm US workers and businesses through unfair competition.

The US Trade Representative also warned that digital authoritarianism, which includes intrusive surveillance and censorship, can influence the ability of Americans to enjoy civil liberties in the United States.