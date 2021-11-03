UrduPoint.com

US Has Great Concerns About Authoritarian Regulatory Responses In Digital Economy - Tai

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:57 PM

US Has Great Concerns About Authoritarian Regulatory Responses in Digital Economy - Tai

The United States and its allies have significant concerns about authoritarian regulatory responses to various challenges posed by the digital economy in non-democratic countries like China, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States and its allies have significant concerns about authoritarian regulatory responses to various challenges posed by the digital economy in non-democratic countries like China, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.

"US government and countries who have similar economic and political values are having significant concerns, particularly as we see non-democratic countries expressing their regulatory responses to these challenges presented by the digital economy," Tai said during a virtual discussion hosted by Georgetown University.

Tai said it is necessary for the US authorities to think and examine how countries like China may harm US workers and businesses through unfair competition.

The US Trade Representative also warned that digital authoritarianism, which includes intrusive surveillance and censorship, can influence the ability of Americans to enjoy civil liberties in the United States.

Related Topics

Katherine China Georgetown United States May Government

Recent Stories

'Cooked' Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run win o ..

'Cooked' Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run win over Scotland

2 minutes ago
 Varsities' students, vice chancellors spent a day ..

Varsities' students, vice chancellors spent a day at Lahore Garrison

2 minutes ago
 Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo, Remington Pharma sco ..

Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo, Remington Pharma score wins

2 minutes ago
 Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, Diam ..

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel vict ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Region Says All Peopl ..

Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Region Says All People Aboard An-12 Aircraft killed ..

5 minutes ago
 CTP impose fine Rs 74,41,900 to violators during O ..

CTP impose fine Rs 74,41,900 to violators during October

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.