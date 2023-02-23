US Has Moved to 'New Era' of Fast Satellite Design, Deployment - Space Force Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States has successfully transitioned to "a whole new era" of fast adaptability in space operations owing to its ability to design, manufacture, launch and deploy entire constellations of far smaller satellites within two to three years "from order to orbit," US Space Force Chief of Operations General B. Chance "Salty" Saltzman said.

"We live in a whole new era," Saltzman told a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) podcast on Wednesday. "Two to three years from order to orbit: Those are the concepts (now dominating acquisition and deployment programs)."

The US Space Force was using this new flexibility and the far lower cost of launching large numbers of much smaller satellites into orbit to create back-up and resiliency in its orbiting surveillance and communications architecture so that adversaries could no longer rely on paralyzing US space operations by just knocking out a handful of large and easily detectable satellites, Saltzman said.

"I want to focus on sensors, space awareness ...(and) fusion engines that pull data out of the environment and have high fidelity," Saltzman said.

The United States needed to leverage its network of alliances around the world to position key space sensors on the ground in many countries to give it a major advantage over peer rivals such as Russia and China, Saltzman added.