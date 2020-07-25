UrduPoint.com
US Hopes Space Talks With Russia to Build Understanding, Prevent Escalation - Ford

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The United States hopes that next week's space security dialogue with Russia in Vienna will strengthen bilateral understanding of each other's policies and prevent any potential escalation, Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford said during a conference call with reporters on Friday.

"We hope this space dialogue coming up next week in Vienna will be an opportunity for the US and Russia to strengthen bilateral understanding of each other's policies and activities in outer space and to advance the development of norms and responsible behavior there in order to avoid miscalculations or misperceptions that could lead to inadvertent escalation," Ford said.

