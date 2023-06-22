Open Menu

US, India Agree To Joint International Space Station Mission In 2024 - Senior Official

Daniyal Sohail Published June 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

US, India Agree to Joint International Space Station Mission in 2024 - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States and India have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of broader advances in space cooperation announced as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, a senior administration official told reporters.

"NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO, are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight," the official said. "In addition, NASA and ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in the year 2024."

The announcement comes as part of Modi's visit to the US, where he is set to meet with President Joe Biden for discussions on Thursday on an array of issues, including space and technological cooperation, the official said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visit United States

Recent Stories

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

44 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

14 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

14 hours ago
Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

14 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

14 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

14 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

14 hours ago
 NIH issues advisory on prevention of dengue fever

NIH issues advisory on prevention of dengue fever

14 hours ago
 Wimbledon champion Rybakina upset by Vekic in Berl ..

Wimbledon champion Rybakina upset by Vekic in Berlin

14 hours ago

More Stories From Technology