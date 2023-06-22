US, India Agree to Joint International Space Station Mission in 2024 - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States and India have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of broader advances in space cooperation announced as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, a senior administration official told reporters.

"NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO, are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight," the official said. "In addition, NASA and ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in the year 2024."

The announcement comes as part of Modi's visit to the US, where he is set to meet with President Joe Biden for discussions on Thursday on an array of issues, including space and technological cooperation, the official said.