US Informed China About Cyber Activity Concerns - Senior Administration Official

Daniyal Sohail 16 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:36 PM

Washington has discussed its concerns about the Microsoft Exchange Server hacks and China's cyber activities with the Chinese government, a senior US administration official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Washington has discussed its concerns about the microsoft Exchange Server hacks and China's cyber activities with the Chinese government, a senior US administration official said.

"We've raised our concerns about both the Microsoft incident and the PRC's [People's Republic of China] broader malicious cyber activity with senior PRC government officials, making clear that the PRC's actions threaten security, confidence, and stability in cyberspace," the US official said on Sunday.

The official emphasized that the US and its allies are sending a "strong, united message of accountability" to China, with NATO joining in for the first time in attributing malicious cyber activities to China.

"So, we think we're at that first important stage of bringing awareness and buy-in to this [Microsoft Exchange hack] attribution, and focusing us together on our collective security efforts, promoting network defense, and other actions needed to disrupt these threats," the US official said.

Beijing has repeatedly dismissed Western accusations relating to alleged cyberthreats from China.

