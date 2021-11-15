US Investigating Debris-Generating Event in Outer Space - Space Command

The United States is looking into a debris-generating event in outer space, the Space Command said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The United States is looking into a debris-generating event in outer space, the Space Command said on Monday.

"US Space Command is aware of a debris-generating event in outer space. We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted.," the statement circulated in media said.