US Investigating Debris-Generating Event In Outer Space - Space Command

Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:01 PM

The United States is looking into a debris-generating event in outer space, the Space Command said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The United States is looking into a debris-generating event in outer space, the Space Command said on Monday.

"US Space Command is aware of a debris-generating event in outer space. We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted.," the statement circulated in media said.

