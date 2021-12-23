US Investing $10Mln to Expand Access to Affordable Internet in Tribal Lands - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Biden administration is providing $10 million to expand access to affordable internet on tribal lands in the United States, the White House said.

"Today, the White House is announcing nearly $10 million in funding awards from the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and Agriculture that will be leveraged to expand access to affordable, reliable, and high-speed internet services to Tribal Nations," the White House said in a press release.

The funding is part of the Biden administration's commitment to strengthen the resilience and prosperity of Tribal groups, the release added.

The grant will help establish connections between Tribal communities, provide laptops and tablets to Tribal members, support capital broadband projects, foster economic growth, according to the release.