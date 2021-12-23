UrduPoint.com

US Investing $10Mln To Expand Access To Affordable Internet In Tribal Lands - White House

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Investing $10Mln to Expand Access to Affordable Internet in Tribal Lands - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Biden administration is providing $10 million to expand access to affordable internet on tribal lands in the United States, the White House said.

"Today, the White House is announcing nearly $10 million in funding awards from the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and Agriculture that will be leveraged to expand access to affordable, reliable, and high-speed internet services to Tribal Nations," the White House said in a press release.

The funding is part of the Biden administration's commitment to strengthen the resilience and prosperity of Tribal groups, the release added.

The grant will help establish connections between Tribal communities, provide laptops and tablets to Tribal members, support capital broadband projects, foster economic growth, according to the release.

Related Topics

Internet Agriculture White House United States Commerce From Million

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

3 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

3 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

4 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

4 hours ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.