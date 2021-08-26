UrduPoint.com

US Invests $54Mln To Boost Energy Efficiency In Microelectronics Technology - Energy Dept.

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:35 AM

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - Energy Dept.

Ten projects will receive $54 million to fund research to design and produce microelectronics devices that require less power to make and operate, the US Energy Department (DOE) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Ten projects will receive $54 million to fund research to design and produce microelectronics devices that require less power to make and operate, the US Energy Department (DOE) said on Wednesday.

"The projects announced today, led by diverse groups of researchers at DOE National Labs and experts in academia and industry, will aim to increase energy efficiency and functionality while stimulating US-based innovation as the foundation for future domestic technology development and manufacturing," the Energy Department said in a press release.

The Energy Department noted in the release that miniaturization of microelectronic devices has spawned a digital revolution, resulting in smaller and more powerful devices, like phones and computers.

But that continual shrinking, commonly known as Moore's Law, now faces technological and economic obstacles, because the energy required for production has not been reduced at the same pace, the release said.

Significant investments in research and development are now required to increase energy efficiency and create more sustainable technology systems that can carry the field into the future, the release added.

Total funding of $54 million for projects lasting up to three years, includes $18 million in fiscal 2021 and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations, according to the release.

