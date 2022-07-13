US, Israel Announce New Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology - White House

UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail Published July 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

The Biden administration has announced a new strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology with Israel that will elevate the strategic partnership and tackle challenges to global problems. the White House said on Wednesday

"Today, the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the State of Israel reaffirm their commitment to elevating the strategic partnership between the countries to new heights by launching the new Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology, tasked with establishing a US-Israel technological partnership on critical and emerging technologies and solutions to global challenges: pandemic preparedness, climate change, implementation of artificial intelligence and trusted technology ecosystems," the White House said in a press release.

The two countries will work on creating and advancing innovative solutions to the global challenges and promote a shared agenda in the international arena, while also reinforcing the existing collaboration mechanisms, the release said.

The United States and Israel will also commit to holding high-level inter-agency discussions led by the national the security councils of each country with the goal of improving collaboration so that new and emerging technologies on a global scale are promoted and protected, the release said.

Researchers from both countries will work on the large-scale implementation of artificial intelligence, focusing on agriculture, medicine and transportation, the release also said.

Of equal importance is sharing information and building out new technologies to mitigate climate change, the release added, noting that this includes cooperative research and development ventures and best practices in renewable energy solutions and water management.

The Strategic Dialogue on Technology will be held every year alternating between the United States and Israel, and the first meeting is envisioned to take place in Israel later this year, according to the release.

