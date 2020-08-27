UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japan Agree To Step Up Defense Cooperation In Space - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:07 PM

US, Japan Agree to Step Up Defense Cooperation in Space - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the chief of the US Space Force, Gen. John Raymond, on Thursday, agreed to strengthen defense cooperation in outer space between the two countries, the Kyodo news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the chief of the US Space Force, Gen. John Raymond, on Thursday, agreed to strengthen defense cooperation in outer space between the two countries, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Raymond was the first high-placed foreign official to meet with the Japanese prime minister since February.

According to the news outlet, Abe and Raymond talked about enhancing cooperation between the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Space Operations Squadron and the Space Force, as well as the United States' plans to launch a mission to the Moon by 2024.

The United States Space Force was created by President Donald Trump's administration in 2019 to defend US interests in space.

Japan's Space Operations Squadron was established in May 2020 to monitor threats to Japanese space satellites.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Trump United States February May 2019 2020 Satellites

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

9 minutes ago

UAE went beyond appreciating women to empowering t ..

10 minutes ago

CPEC Chairman announces 1100 jobs

23 minutes ago

France offers surveillance help for Iraq war on IS ..

2 minutes ago

DG CAA to hold E-kachehri on Monday

2 minutes ago

PDMA identifies 178 camps sites for shelter

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.