US, Japan Agree to Step Up Defense Cooperation in Space - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the chief of the US Space Force, Gen. John Raymond, on Thursday, agreed to strengthen defense cooperation in outer space between the two countries, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Raymond was the first high-placed foreign official to meet with the Japanese prime minister since February.

According to the news outlet, Abe and Raymond talked about enhancing cooperation between the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Space Operations Squadron and the Space Force, as well as the United States' plans to launch a mission to the Moon by 2024.

The United States Space Force was created by President Donald Trump's administration in 2019 to defend US interests in space.

Japan's Space Operations Squadron was established in May 2020 to monitor threats to Japanese space satellites.