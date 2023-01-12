US, Japan Agreed Attacks From Space May Activate Article 5 of Defense Pact - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The United States and Japan agreed that attacks from or within space against either country could lead to the invocation of Article 5 of their bilateral treaty, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference.

"We agreed, as you've heard, that attacks to, from or within space presents a clear challenge and we affirmed that depending on the nature of those attacks, this could lead to the invocation of article five of our Japan-US security treaty," Blinken said on Wednesday.