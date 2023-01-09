UrduPoint.com

US, Japan Discuss Extension Of Security Umbrella Into Space - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published January 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

US, Japan Discuss Extension of Security Umbrella Into Space - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Tokyo and Washington are planning to include the protection of key Japanese satellites to the Article 5 of the bilateral security treaty, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported.

The new provision to the security treaty, under which the US obliges to defend Japanese territory in case of attack, may be included in the joint statement of the US-Japanese defense and diplomatic chiefs meeting scheduled for January 11 in Washington, according to the newspaper.

In addition, the meeting will touch upon the issues of military cooperation based on the security strategy of both countries, the expansion of the joint use of important infrastructure facilities, as well as the development of plans for retaliatory strikes against enemy bases.

The two countries will also discuss cooperation on missile defense, issues of general deterrence in East Asia, taking into account the possibilities of developments around Taiwan, and the reformatting of US missile defense units stationed in Japan.

The agreements and issues that are expected to be discussed at the meeting of the four ministers will then be reflected in the final documents of the bilateral meeting of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden that will take place on January 13.

