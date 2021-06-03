US, Japan Pledge Deeper Cooperation in Digital Connectivity - State Dept.

The United States and Japan are enhancing their cooperation in digital connectivity, the US State Department announced on Thursday after representatives from the governments met virtually to launch the US-Japan Global Digital Connectivity Partnership (GDCP)

"The GDCP deepens bilateral cooperation on the digital economy and next-generation digital technology issues," the State Department said in a statement, citing an initiative borne out of the April 16 summit between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Delegations from both governments will convene an expert-level working group multiple times per year within the structure of the US-Japan Policy Cooperation Dialogue on the internet Economy, the statement said.

The GDCP will build upon previous cooperation by elevating and expanding the scope of discussions to promote secure connectivity and vibrant digital economies, the statement added.

The initiative will promote digital cooperation in third countries across the Indo-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and other regions; enhance collaboration in multilateral fora; and boost forward-looking US-Japanese mechanisms that catalyze investment in fifth-generation wireless technologies, next-generation telecommunications and corresponding research and development, according to the statement.