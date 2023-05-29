UrduPoint.com

US, Japan, S. Korea Hold Phone Talks On North's Satellite Launch Plan

Daniyal Sohail Published May 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM

US, Japan, S. Korea Hold Phone Talks on North's Satellite Launch Plan

US, South Korean and Japanese special envoys in charge of North Korea affairs spoke by phone on Monday about Pyongyang's plan to put a satellite into orbit

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) US, South Korean and Japanese special envoys in charge of North Korea affairs spoke by phone on Monday about Pyongyang's plan to put a satellite into orbit.

North Korea has reportedly notified the International Maritime Organization about its intention to launch a satellite between May 21 and June 11, which the trio fear will be used for spying.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said its director general for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Funakoshi Takehiro, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim urged the North to exercise restraint.

"The three parties confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea under the guise of a satellite is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban launches by North Korea using ballistic missile technology," the statement read.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry cited the envoys as warning North Korea that if it goes ahead with the "illegal provocation" it will be met by a firm and united response from the international community. The ministers also agreed to work closely together, it said.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Pyongyang South Korea North Korea May June From Asia

Recent Stories

Addl. IGP takes notice of firing within court prem ..

Addl. IGP takes notice of firing within court premises

59 seconds ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

1 minute ago
 Construction of 74 commercial buildings' plans get ..

Construction of 74 commercial buildings' plans get approval

1 minute ago
 IHC directs security arrangements for Imran Khan' ..

IHC directs security arrangements for Imran Khan's appearance on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews measures to promote tourism, attra ..

Meeting reviews measures to promote tourism, attract investors

1 minute ago
 Spain PM calls snap election after local poll drub ..

Spain PM calls snap election after local poll drubbing

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.