TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) US, South Korean and Japanese special envoys in charge of North Korea affairs spoke by phone on Monday about Pyongyang's plan to put a satellite into orbit.

North Korea has reportedly notified the International Maritime Organization about its intention to launch a satellite between May 21 and June 11, which the trio fear will be used for spying.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said its director general for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Funakoshi Takehiro, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim urged the North to exercise restraint.

"The three parties confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea under the guise of a satellite is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban launches by North Korea using ballistic missile technology," the statement read.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry cited the envoys as warning North Korea that if it goes ahead with the "illegal provocation" it will be met by a firm and united response from the international community. The ministers also agreed to work closely together, it said.