US, Japan Sign Agreement Bolstering Space Science Cooperation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday signed an agreement to promote further cooperation in outer space between the United States and Japan.

"The Framework Agreement for Cooperation in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, for Peaceful Purposes builds on many years of peaceful and fruitful cooperation in space - and represents our shared vision for furthering scientific progress and human space exploration," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken and Hayashi participated in a signing ceremony alongside NASA chief Bill Nelson and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The leaders spoke to the history of US-Japan space cooperation and the future efforts on which they hope to collaborate.

The framework underscores the commitment of the US and Japan to safe and responsible outer space activities in Earth's orbit, on the moon and beyond, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday.

The framework will bolster collaboration on lunar science, Earth science, aeronautical science and other areas related to space, Blinken said. The US and Japan plan on holding a dialogue on space in March 2023 to build on the agreement, Blinken added.