US, Japan to Sign New Agreement on Cooperation in Space Later This Week - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The United States and Japan will sign a new agreement on cooperation in space later this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press conference following a 2+2 ministerial meeting.

"We're constantly expanding the horizons of our cooperation beyond, even our planet.

Later this week, (Japanese) Foreign Minister (Yoshimasa Hayashi) and I will sign a new agreement on US-Japan cooperation in space. This agreement has been a decade in the making. It covers everything from joint research to working together to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon," Blinken said on Wednesday.

The joint press conference took place following the US-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting hosted by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who welcomed their Japanese counterparts to Washington.