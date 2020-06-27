US Justice Department Prepares to File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google - Reports

The US Justice Department is expected to sue Google in the next few months, accusing the company of monopolizing the advertising technology market, the Politico newspaper said, citing its sources familiar with the situation

According to the sources, representatives of the Department of Justice and officials engaged in antitrust activities held an online meeting on Friday to discuss the alleged lawsuit. A final decision on the charges against Google will reportedly be made by Attorney General William Barr in the next few weeks.

The sources noted that the lawsuit would contain accusations of Google's monopolization of the advertising and search technologies markets, in particular, through contacts with Apple and cell phone manufacturers using the Android operating system to require the company's search engine to be installed on devices as a default one.

An official representative of the Department of Justice declined to comment on this information to Politico.

In September, 48 US states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico launched an antitrust investigation of Google for dominating the internet as a monopoly. Google also faces multiple antitrust investigations by US agencies and several European governments.