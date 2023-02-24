US Justice Dept. Accuses Google of Evidence Destruction in Antitrust Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The US Justice Department is accusing Google of destroying evidence relevant to an ongoing antitrust case involving both parties, a court filing revealed.

"Indeed, during the United States' investigation and the discovery phase of this litigation, Google repeatedly misrepresented its document preservation policies, which conveyed the false impression that the company was preserving all custodial chats," the Justice Department said in the filing on Thursday.

Not only did Google unequivocally assert during the investigation that its legal hold suspended auto-deletion, but it "continually failed to disclose - both to the United States and to the court - its 24-hour auto-deletion policy," the filing said.

The practice allowed Google employees to have so-called off-the-record chats on Google hangout or instant chat messengers that were then deleted after 24 hours, the filing said.

Google officials held substantive and sensitive business discussions on the chat that were not preserved, the filing added.

The Justice Department wants the court to hold that Google violated the law and punish the company for the alleged misconduct, according to the filing.