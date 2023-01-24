US Justice Dept, Eight Attorney Generals to Sue Google Over Advertising Abuse

The Justice Department and the attorney-generals of eight US states are jointly suing Google for alleged abuse of the digital advertising space, the court filing for the action showed on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Justice Department and the attorney-generals of eight US states are jointly suing Google for alleged abuse of the digital advertising space, the court filing for the action showed on Tuesday.

"Competition in the ad tech space is broken, for reasons that were neither accidental nor inevitable," the filing said.

"One industry behemoth, Google, has corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry by engaging in a systematic campaign to seize control of the wide swath of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers, and brokers, to facilitate digital advertising. Having inserted itself into all aspects of the digital advertising marketplace, Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies."