UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept. Sets Conditions For Merger Of 2 Of America's Top 4 Mobile Phone Companies

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:32 PM

US Justice Dept. Sets Conditions For Merger of 2 of America's Top 4 Mobile Phone Companies

A merger between two of the top US mobile phone companies - T-Mobile and Sprint - could win court approval if each agrees to divest certain assets to a new mobile phone company, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A merger between two of the top US mobile phone companies - T-Mobile and Sprint - could win court approval if each agrees to divest certain assets to a new mobile phone company, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

At issue is a lawsuit by the Justice Department and five states seeking to block the merger as damaging to consumers by reducing competition.

"The Department and the Plaintiff States filed a proposed settlement that, if approved by the court, would resolve the Department's and the Plaintiff States' competitive concerns," the release said.

The participating state Attorneys General offices represent Nebraska, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, the release said.

The proposed settlement would require both Sprint and T-Mobile to sell parts of their business to Dish, a US satellite television company that is building a new mobile phone service, the release added.

The recommended divestiture with the accompanying merger would expand competition by ensuring that large amounts of currently unused or underused frequency would become available to American consumers as high quality 5G networks, according to the release.

Related Topics

Business Mobile Company 5G TV Top Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Gulf Security Plan Much-Needed, Useful Co ..

3 minutes ago

Russia offers to extend Ukraine gas transit deal

3 minutes ago

Pakistan National council of Arts arranges special ..

3 minutes ago

Fruits of govt's economic policies about to come: ..

8 minutes ago

Number of Catalans Opposed to Independence Up by 4 ..

8 minutes ago

Successful Test of Topol ICBM Carried Out at Kapus ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.