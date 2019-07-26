A merger between two of the top US mobile phone companies - T-Mobile and Sprint - could win court approval if each agrees to divest certain assets to a new mobile phone company, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A merger between two of the top US mobile phone companies - T-Mobile and Sprint - could win court approval if each agrees to divest certain assets to a new mobile phone company , the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

At issue is a lawsuit by the Justice Department and five states seeking to block the merger as damaging to consumers by reducing competition.

"The Department and the Plaintiff States filed a proposed settlement that, if approved by the court, would resolve the Department's and the Plaintiff States' competitive concerns," the release said.

The participating state Attorneys General offices represent Nebraska, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, the release said.

The proposed settlement would require both Sprint and T-Mobile to sell parts of their business to Dish, a US satellite television company that is building a new mobile phone service, the release added.

The recommended divestiture with the accompanying merger would expand competition by ensuring that large amounts of currently unused or underused frequency would become available to American consumers as high quality 5G networks, according to the release.