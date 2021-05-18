US Launches Space Force Infrared Reconnaissance Satellite - United Launch Alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The US Space Force launched the fifth of a constellation of six planned Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO) missile detection and early warning satellites on Tuesday.

"An Atlas V 421 rocket carried the fifth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO Flight 5) missile detection and early warning satellite for the US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida," the United Launch Alliance (ULA) said.

Lift off occurred successfully at 1:31 pm Eastern Time and the flight was the 144th mission for the ULA, the 87th Atlas V launch and the eighth Atlas V launch in the 421 configuration, the alliance said.

Atlas V successfully launched the first four SBIRS GEO satellites between 2011 and 2018, the ULA said.