US Launches Unarmed Ballistic Missile With Test Re-Entry Vehicle - Space Force

Daniyal Sohail Published April 19, 2023 | 10:22 PM

The United States launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a test re-entry vehicle Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the base said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a test re-entry vehicle Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the base said in a statement.

"A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Navy aircrew launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with one test re-entry vehicle April 19 at 05:11 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg SFB, Calif.," the statement said, accompanied by a video of the launch.

The launch used a randomly selected ICBM pulled from Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The missile was transported more than 1,300 miles and reassembled in California, the statement said.

