US Launching Initiative To Promote Free, Interoperable Internet Globally - Official

Daniyal Sohail Published April 28, 2022 | 04:16 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Biden administration is launching an initiative on Thursday to promote the ideas of what the United States and its partners believe is how the internet should be run across the world, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"In response to these alarming trends, the United States is launching the Declaration for the Future of the Internet, otherwise known as a DFI, jointly with more than 50 other states from around the world, including us on the morning of April 28 2022, and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will be hosting a launch with endorsing partners," the US official said.

The declaration affirms fundamental principles regarding how countries should comport themselves with respect to the internet and to the digital ecosystem, which commits governments to promoting an open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet for the world, the US official explained.

The United States and its partners seek to ensure that the internet is governed through a multi-stakeholder approach that works with them through existing institutions and processes, the official added.

The US official said the United States and its allies seek to counter a trend of rising digital authoritarianism where some states have been acting to repress freedom of expression, to censor independent news sources to interfere with elections, promote disinformation around the world, and to deny their citizens other human rights.

