US Lawmakers Ask Meta To Address 'Pro-Russian Disinformation' In Slovakia - Letter

Daniyal Sohail Published May 17, 2022 | 08:43 PM

US Lawmakers Ask Meta to Address 'Pro-Russian Disinformation' in Slovakia - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Members of the US House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday sent a letter to Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) urging the company to address alleged "pro-Russian disinformation" on its social media platform Facebook in Slovakia.

"The Committee is deeply concerned by the continued presence of harmful disinformation and pro-Russian propaganda on Slovak Facebook, and urges Facebook immediately to ensure that all pro-Russian disinformation is quickly evaluated, fact-checked, and labeled, downranked, or removed in accordance with Facebook's public pledges and stated policies," the letter, signed by Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, said.

In April, members of the Intelligence Committee visited Slovakia and were briefed by government officials and civil society groups about the "ongoing proliferation of pro-Russian disinformation" on Facebook, the letter said.

The lawmakers noted in the letter that one senior Slovak defense official described Facebook as the main arena for Kremlin propaganda.

"Yet, despite Facebook's awareness of the issue, the pervasive and false content seems to remain on Facebook's platform," the letter said.

The Intelligence Committee requested a briefing from Facebook officials to clarify the situation and report about any ongoing investigations taken by the company, the letter also said.

The lawmakers added they want to know the specific number of personnel and other resources Facebook will devote to solve the problem, the letter added.

