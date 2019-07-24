US Lawmakers Slam Federal Trade Commission Over 'Weak' $5Bln Settlement With Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) failed to properly penalize Facebook for violating consumer privacy by settling for a sum of $5 billion that is insignificant for the company, US Senators Ron Wyden and Edward Markey said in separate statements on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) failed to properly penalize Facebook for violating consumer privacy by settling for a sum of $5 billion that is insignificant for the company , US Senators Ron Wyden and Edward Markey said in separate statements on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, FTC announced that Facebook has agreed to pay $5 billion to settle charges related to its violation of users' privacy and has agreed to new restrictions on data management.

"The FTC is sending the message that wealthy executives and massive corporations can rampantly violate Americans' privacy, lie about how our personal information is used and abused and get off with no meaningful consequences," Wyden said and urged Congress to pass stronger privacy laws.

US Senator Edward Markey echoed the sentiment calling the settlement a "partisan abdication of the FTC's duty" and said that the penalty will have no impact on Facebook's operations.

"A $5 billion fine may appear large, but it amounts to a slap on the wrist in comparison to the revenue that Facebook rakes in," Markey said.

Facebook in a statement said that the company is developing a new privacy program that would advance identification, assessment and mitigation of privacy risk.