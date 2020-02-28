US Lawmakers Urge Facebook to Close Loopholes in Policy Banning Gun Sales

Facebook policies banning firearms sales contain a loophole in which private user groups can continue linking private gun buyers and sellers by disguising the purpose, Senators Robert Menendez and Edward Markey said in a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Facebook policies banning firearms sales contain a loophole in which private user groups can continue linking private gun buyers and sellers by disguising the purpose, Senators Robert Menendez and Edward Markey said in a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday.

"We write to express concern that despite Facebook's ban of gun sales on its platforms, users are nonetheless able to facilitate firearm transactions in private Facebook groups specifically designed to skirt Facebook's ban on firearms sales," the letter said.

The lawmakers said while they acknowledge Facebook's proactive measures to better identify accounts that violate its gun sale policy, they feel the policy falls short.

The senators asked for data including the number of private group accounts and users Facebook suspends each month for violating the firearm sale policy.