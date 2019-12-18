WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Republican and Democratic lawmakers joined in in urging President Donald Trump to block China's efforts to lead the UN World Intellectual Property Organization, citing Beijing as one of the world's biggest technology thieves, according to a letter released by Senator Tom Cotton on Tuesday.

"Given China's persistent violations of intellectual property protections, including through trade secret theft, corporate espionage, and forced transfer of technology, the United States and its allies must stand firmly against such a move," the letter said.

Cotton, a Republican, was joined by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democrat Jimmy Panetta and Republican Mike Gallagher.

China recently nominated a candidate to lead the World Intellectual Property Organization, which was established as a global forum for intellectual property policy and cooperation and to promote the protection of intellectual property throughout the world, Cotton said in announcing the letter.

"Allowing China to lead the World Intellectual Property Organization would be letting the fox guard the hen house," Cotton added.

The letter noted that Trump called out China for stealing intellectual property and trade secrets on a grand scale during a September speech to the UN General Assembly.