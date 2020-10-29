US Lifts Ban on Police Use of Body Cameras Alongside Federal Forces - Justice Dept.

The United States has lifted a ban on local law enforcement using body-worn cameras during joint operations with federal forces, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has lifted a ban on local law enforcement using body-worn cameras during joint operations with Federal forces, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The department's policy will permit federally deputized officers to activate a body-worn camera while serving arrest warrants, or during other planned arrest operations, and during the execution of search warrants," the statement said.

The policy change marks the culmination a year-long pilot program, in which officers from the Houston, Detroit, Wichita, Salt Lake City and Park City police departments participated.

The announcement comes as US law enforcement come under fire using for excessive force against individuals of minority backgrounds and for the lack of accountability where transgressions are alleged to have occurred.