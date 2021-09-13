US Main Target of Cyber Criminals Followed by UK, Germany - Study

US tops the list of the main cybercrime targets worldwide, according to a study conducted by the German consultancy Roland Berger

The UK, Germany, South Africa and Brazil continue the list. The number of cyberattacks, targeting Brazil in 2021, has already exceeded the total of the previous year, with the amount of ransomware attacks estimated at 9.1 million cases, according to the study, commissioned by Correio Braziliense.

Ransomware attacks are the most costly due to ransom requests as well as those targeting the companies' infrastructure, which if paralyzed, lead to the suspension of all operations and therefore great financial losses.

"The topic of cybersecurity has been evolving in Brazil and around the world over the last decade. Today, this is not only related to data security, but also to infrastructure," partner-director and innovation expert at Roland Berger, Marcus Ayres, said.

Cybercrime accounts for $6 trillion losses in the world in 2021, the Roland Berger research revealed.