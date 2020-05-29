UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Manned Spacecraft Launch May See Further Weather-Related Delays - NASA Chief

Daniyal Sohail 56 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:47 PM

US Manned Spacecraft Launch May See Further Weather-Related Delays - NASA Chief

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters that the expected weather conditions on Saturday offer a 50 percent chance to launch the first US manned spacecraft in nearly a decade and the mission may experience further delays

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters that the expected weather conditions on Saturday offer a 50 percent chance to launch the first US manned spacecraft in nearly a decade and the mission may experience further delays.

"Tomorrow, it's about a 50 percent probability that we are going to have the conditions capable of launching at the time of launch here at the Cape [Canaveral].� Of course, we need to add in the uncertainty down range... We have to have the right weather conditions down range at the same time," Bridenstine said during a briefing on Friday.

The launch of the world's first commercially built manned spacecraft to the International Space Station in the first crewed mission from the United States in nine years was initially planned for Wednesday, but the launch was postponed because of bad weather.

Bridenstine said that the timing of the mission will be discussed at another weather brief later on Friday.

"We might make a decision that Sunday is the day, not Saturday," Bridenstine said. "We are looking at Saturday, we are looking at Sunday. We have some other days beyond that where we could launch... We are looking at maybe the 2nd and the 3rd [of June] as well, although it's not the certainty at this point."

Bridenstine noted that repeated delays may start wearing out the crew - NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken - and increase human factor risks.

Related Topics

Weather World Same United States May Sunday From

Recent Stories

India's aggressive designs dangerous for the whole ..

58 minutes ago

MoHAP, MoI, NCEMA: National Disinfection Programme ..

1 hour ago

Karachi Traffic police issues 5170 challans to vio ..

53 seconds ago

Five key points on European Tour golf ahead of its ..

55 seconds ago

Moldovan Prime Minister Calls for Boosting Trade, ..

58 seconds ago

Italy's Emilia-Romagna Against Sardinia's Proposal ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.