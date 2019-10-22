UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Might Fly Yet Another Astronaut To ISS Aboard Russian Soyuz Next Year - Source

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:10 AM

US Might Fly Yet Another Astronaut to ISS Aboard Russian Soyuz Next Year - Source

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is considering signing a contract on the delivery of a US astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Russian Soyuz MS-17 mission planned for 2020, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

Head of Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told journalists earlier this month that Russia was ready to discuss with the United States future contracts for the delivery of US astronauts to the ISS on board Soyuz spacecraft.

A source close to negotiations on the matter told Sputnik on Monday that preliminary talks were underway between NASA and Roscosmos, but NASA has not yet made any official requests to Roscosmos.

According to the source, if a NASA astronaut does fly to the ISS as part of the Soyuz MS-17 mission, scheduled for October 2020, it will likely by Stephen Bowen.

Since NASA suspended its Space Shuttle program in 2011, the United States has depended on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to carry astronauts to the ISS.

NASA has given contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to develop US spacecraft to transport crew to the ISS. NASA will need to certify the safety of both SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner before they can start their missions. Commissioning dates remain unclear.

Related Topics

Russia Bowen United States SpaceX October 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

4 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

5 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

5 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

6 hours ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.