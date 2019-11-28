US Military Concentrates Equipment at Oil Fields in Northeastern Syria - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) US forces mustered dozens of military vehicles near oil fields in the Rumeilan region of Al-Hasakah province in Syria's northeast, Syrian state television reported on Thursday.

The equipment was transferred from the US positions in the north of Raqqa province and west of Al-Hasakah province, the media said.

On November 13, US President Donald Trump said that his government intended to retain control of the oil fields in northeastern Syria despite scaling down its military presence in the area. About 90 percent of Syrian oil is concentrated to the east of the Euphrates River.