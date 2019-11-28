UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Concentrates Equipment At Oil Fields In Northeastern Syria - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

US Military Concentrates Equipment at Oil Fields in Northeastern Syria - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) US forces mustered dozens of military vehicles near oil fields in the Rumeilan region of Al-Hasakah province in Syria's northeast, Syrian state television reported on Thursday.

The equipment was transferred from the US positions in the north of Raqqa province and west of Al-Hasakah province, the media said.

On November 13, US President Donald Trump said that his government intended to retain control of the oil fields in northeastern Syria despite scaling down its military presence in the area. About 90 percent of Syrian oil is concentrated to the east of the Euphrates River.

Related Topics

Syria Oil Vehicles Trump November Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's FC Krasnodar Defeats Switzerland's Basel ..

24 minutes ago

German Police Offer $550,000 Bounty for Tips on Dr ..

24 minutes ago

Libya's Tobruk-Based Parliament Condemns Tripoli's ..

24 minutes ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

24 minutes ago

Sports festival of Punjab Motorway police conclude ..

44 minutes ago

Russia Detains Another Suspect in Moscow July Rall ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.