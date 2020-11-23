US Military Official Urges Closer Security Cooperation With Seoul in Space

The United States must expand its space security cooperation with South Korea to better prepare against future threats, Gen. John Raymond, the chief of space operation at the US Space Force, said on Monday

In his video message to the 2020 Defense Space Power Development Symposium in Seoul, Raymond called the space a growing source of national power and emphasized an increasing need for space security.

"In the future, the space force is committed to working with the Republic of Korea to improve our mutual capabilities to build capacity and resilience to emerging threats.

Just like we have partnered on land, at sea and in the air, we must expand our cooperation in space," Raymond said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

South Korea and the US have a history of military cooperation going back to the end of the Korean war.

The US Space Force was established in 2019 to protect Washington's interests in space.