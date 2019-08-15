US Military Registers Explosion on European Rocket in Space

The US Air Force's 18th Space Control Squadron (18 SPCS) has said it has registered an explosion on the third stage of the European rocket Ariane 4 in orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The US Air Force's 18th Space Control Squadron (18 SPCS) has said it has registered an explosion on the third stage of the European rocket Ariane 4 in orbit.

"18SPCS confirmed that the breakup of ARIANE 42P R/B (SCC#22079) occurred on July 22, 2019, @ appx 0917 UTC.

Tracking 7 associated pieces - no indication caused by collision," the squadron said on Twitter.

It is not clear whether the debris poses a threat to other space vehicles in orbit.

Ariane 4 launched three satellites into orbit in August 1992, namely the US-French Topex/Poseidon, South Korean Kitsat-1 and French S80/T.

The 18th SPCS is tasked with detecting, tracking and identifying of all artificial objects in Earth's orbit.