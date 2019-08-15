UrduPoint.com
US Military Registers Explosion on European Rocket in Space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The US Air Force's 18th Space Control Squadron (18 SPCS) has said it has registered an explosion on the third stage of the European rocket Ariane 4 in orbit.

"18SPCS confirmed that the breakup of ARIANE 42P R/B (SCC#22079) occurred on July 22, 2019, @ appx 0917 UTC.

Tracking 7 associated pieces - no indication caused by collision," the squadron said on Twitter.

It is not clear whether the debris poses a threat to other space vehicles in orbit.

Ariane 4 launched three satellites into orbit in August 1992, namely the US-French Topex/Poseidon, South Korean Kitsat-1 and French S80/T.

The 18th SPCS is tasked with detecting, tracking and identifying of all artificial objects in Earth's orbit.

