US Military Satellite to Launch From International Space Station on Wednesday - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The STPSat-4 satellite, designed as part of the US air force's Space Test Program, is expected to launch from the International Space Station on Wednesday, NASA said.

According to the statement, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and flight engineer Jessica Meir have already installed the satellite on the Cyclops launcher at Japan's Kibo module.

The STPSat-4 satellite was delivered to the space station in November on board the Cygnus spacecraft. It is equipped with robotic space tools and sensors that test new equipment configurations and monitor space conditions. The STPSat-4 specifically includes space weather sensors, solar panels, an antenna array and devices for tracking the locations of both satellites and their astronomic surroundings.