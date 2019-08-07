UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Missile Defense Agency Pushes Ahead With Long-Range Radar In Alaska - Contractor

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Missile Defense Agency Pushes Ahead With Long-Range Radar in Alaska - Contractor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has started to erect long-range radar panels in its new facility in the US state of Alaska, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The MDA Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) program has completed delivery of its first radar panel to Clear, Alaska and placement of the final beam on the radar shelter as the program continues to successfully achieve all milestones and work towards delivery.

.. in 2020," the release said.

The new radar system is planned to function as a critical sensor within MDA's layered defense program, Lockheed Martin said. LRDR will provide around-the-clock threat acquisition, tracking and discrimination data to lock on and engage ballistic missile threats, the release added.

The 27-foot panel is just one of 20 that will be shipped to Alaska in the coming months as manufacturing and construction of the sites continues on schedule, according to the release.

Related Topics

2020 All

Recent Stories

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

20 minutes ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

49 minutes ago

Over 1.77m pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia throug ..

1 hour ago

"Nano-medicine, current scenario and future perspe ..

20 minutes ago

Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies age ..

1 hour ago

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.