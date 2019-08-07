US Missile Defense Agency Pushes Ahead With Long-Range Radar in Alaska - Contractor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has started to erect long-range radar panels in its new facility in the US state of Alaska, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The MDA Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) program has completed delivery of its first radar panel to Clear, Alaska and placement of the final beam on the radar shelter as the program continues to successfully achieve all milestones and work towards delivery.

.. in 2020," the release said.

The new radar system is planned to function as a critical sensor within MDA's layered defense program, Lockheed Martin said. LRDR will provide around-the-clock threat acquisition, tracking and discrimination data to lock on and engage ballistic missile threats, the release added.

The 27-foot panel is just one of 20 that will be shipped to Alaska in the coming months as manufacturing and construction of the sites continues on schedule, according to the release.