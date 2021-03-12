UrduPoint.com
US Moves NORAD Support Air Force To New Space Command - Air Force

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Moves NORAD Support Air Force to New Space Command - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The US Air Force has designated the First Air Force which has served North American Aerospace Command (NORAD) to be the future air component of the new Space Command that was set up last year, the Air Force news Service (AFNS) said in a report.

"The US Air Force has named First Air Force as the future air component to US Space Command," the report said on Thursday. "First Air Force will continue to provide uninterrupted air component support to North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command while also exercising command and control over Air Force forces supporting US Space Command."

Implementation of the move is still in its early development phases as Air Combat Command plans how to organize, train and equip First Air Force for this new role, the report said.

The new air component is currently expected to achieve initial operating capability by the end of Calendar year 2021, it added.

"First Air Force was the natural choice to serve as [an] Air Force component to US Space Command. In this new role, First Air Force will be better able to identify and address gaps and seams when integrating spacepower into the support of the homeland defense mission," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown said in the report.

The move would also inform efforts to better fuse space operations into air operations centers around the globe, Brown added.

