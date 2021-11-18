UrduPoint.com

US Must Invest In Domestic Semiconductor Production - Commerce Secretary

Daniyal Sohail 45 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:32 PM

US Must Invest in Domestic Semiconductor Production - Commerce Secretary

The United States is interested in the increasing production of semiconductors on its territory, US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said on Thursday at a briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The United States is interested in the increasing production of semiconductors on its territory, US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said on Thursday at a briefing.

"It is essential that the United States invest in domestic manufacturing (of semiconductors)," she said, adding that the US is interested in the production increase of semiconductors on its territory.

The commerce secretary was speaking about her Asia trip during which she said she met with the government officials from Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia.

Raimondo has repeatedly called on the US Congress to quickly pass legislation that would help develop American semiconductor production capabilities.

She stated that the lack of domestic production in America of semiconductors poses not only an economic but a national security threat.

The Senate in June passed the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) which would provide funding for semiconductor research, design and manufacturing initiatives through the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act.

The US Federal Reserve in October said that the country's industrial production fell 1.3% in September due to a supply shortage of microchips disrupting automobile output. The chip shortage issue is expected to be felt well into 2022.

Related Topics

Senate Shortage Australia Singapore Japan United States June September October Congress Commerce From Government Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

G7 Condemns Belarusian Authorities for Organizing ..

G7 Condemns Belarusian Authorities for Organizing Illegal Migration

47 seconds ago
 Chinese border province sees robust Jan.-Oct. fore ..

Chinese border province sees robust Jan.-Oct. foreign trade growth

54 seconds ago
 Colorado City to Pay $15Mln to Family of African-A ..

Colorado City to Pay $15Mln to Family of African-American Who Died in Detention ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Fires Zircon Mis ..

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Fires Zircon Missile at Naval Target - Defense ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 6.85 million cotton bales reach ginneries acr ..

Over 6.85 million cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, output surge by ..

6 minutes ago
 Fawad visits Sheikh Rashid's residence to offer Fa ..

Fawad visits Sheikh Rashid's residence to offer Fateha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.