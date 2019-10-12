The US National Space Society (NSS) non-profit space advocacy group expressed grief and extended condolences to Russia's spaceflight community over the passing of Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, the first man to conduct a spacewalk

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The US National Space Society (NSS) non-profit space advocacy group expressed grief and extended condolences to Russia's spaceflight community over the passing of Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, the first man to conduct a spacewalk.

On Friday, the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center said that the legendary astronaut had passed away aged 85. Later that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the late cosmonaut as a hero and pioneer.

"Alexei Leonov was one of the greats in spaceflight. His early exploits in space set the stage for later accomplishments by both the Soviet Union and the United States. He will be missed by those who knew him, and NSS mourns his passing, extending condolences to the Russian spaceflight community," NSS Senior Operating Officer Bruce Pittman said in a statement.

The organization added that Leonov was a pioneer and served as a great inspiration for future astronauts throughout the world.

The European Space Agency head, Johann-Dietrich Worner also expressed condolences over the famous Russian cosmonaut's passing in a letter sent to Russia's Roscosmos space corporation's head, Dmitry Rogozin.

"It is of great sadness that I learned of Alexei Leonov's passing. With his demise, one of the great heroes of space exploration has left us ... We all owe him a great deal. Please convey my sincere condolences to his family," Worner wrote.

Leonov, a two-time Hero of the Soviet Union and the eleventh Soviet cosmonaut, made his 12-minute spacewalk on March 18, 1965, as part of the Voskhod 2 mission. In July 1975, Leonov participated in the first joint US-Soviet Union space mission. It involved the docking of the US Apollo and the Soviet Soyuz-19 spacecraft.

A memorial service and burial will take place in Russia's Federal Military Memorial Cemetery to the northeast of Moscow established to honor people who performed outstanding service to the nation in their lifetime, on October 15.