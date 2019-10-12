UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Space Society Mourns Russian Cosmonaut Leonov's Passing

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:21 PM

US National Space Society Mourns Russian Cosmonaut Leonov's Passing

The US National Space Society (NSS) non-profit space advocacy group expressed grief and extended condolences to Russia's spaceflight community over the passing of Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, the first man to conduct a spacewalk

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The US National Space Society (NSS) non-profit space advocacy group expressed grief and extended condolences to Russia's spaceflight community over the passing of Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, the first man to conduct a spacewalk.

On Friday, the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center said that the legendary astronaut had passed away aged 85. Later that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the late cosmonaut as a hero and pioneer.

"Alexei Leonov was one of the greats in spaceflight. His early exploits in space set the stage for later accomplishments by both the Soviet Union and the United States. He will be missed by those who knew him, and NSS mourns his passing, extending condolences to the Russian spaceflight community," NSS Senior Operating Officer Bruce Pittman said in a statement.

The organization added that Leonov was a pioneer and served as a great inspiration for future astronauts throughout the world.

The European Space Agency head, Johann-Dietrich Worner also expressed condolences over the famous Russian cosmonaut's passing in a letter sent to Russia's Roscosmos space corporation's head, Dmitry Rogozin.

"It is of great sadness that I learned of Alexei Leonov's passing. With his demise, one of the great heroes of space exploration has left us ... We all owe him a great deal. Please convey my sincere condolences to his family," Worner wrote.

Leonov, a two-time Hero of the Soviet Union and the eleventh Soviet cosmonaut, made his 12-minute spacewalk on March 18, 1965, as part of the Voskhod 2 mission. In July 1975, Leonov participated in the first joint US-Soviet Union space mission. It involved the docking of the US Apollo and the Soviet Soyuz-19 spacecraft.

A memorial service and burial will take place in Russia's Federal Military Memorial Cemetery to the northeast of Moscow established to honor people who performed outstanding service to the nation in their lifetime, on October 15.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Man Vladimir Putin United States March July October Family All Sad

Recent Stories

Japan Announces Highest Level Alert in 7 Prefectur ..

1 minute ago

Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundred

1 minute ago

One dead as Typhoon Hagibis prompts emergency warn ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs all concerned to ..

1 minute ago

New blood test detects brain tumors with 87% accur ..

13 minutes ago

Type 2 diabetes: Weight regain reduces cardiovascu ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.