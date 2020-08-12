UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Needs Space-Based Radars To Detect Missile Threats - General

Daniyal Sohail 51 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Needs Space-Based Radars to Detect Missile Threats - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten said on Wednesday that he is working to ensure proper financing of the space-based missile detection capabilities seeing them a more efficient alternative to multi-billions land radars.

"My desire is to advocate strongly from the position of the Vice Chairman and make sure that we get the space layer funded in the future so that we can actually see and characterize these threats on the global perspective," Hyten said speaking at the Hudson Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

He added that the United States spent "enormous amounts of money" building giant radars in the Pacific and "has desires" for more to cover remaining blind spots.

"When you build a multi-billion Dollar radar and you go to another multi-billion dollar radar and multi-billion dollar radar pretty soon you have spent a lot of money and you still have holes.

.. When you build a space layer you eliminate the holes and in the long term it will actually save you money," Hyten explained. "It looks expensive when you look at the price tag when you start off but in the long term it saves you enormous amounts of money."

He added that missile interceptors deployed in Alaska and California are "very effective" against North Korea's attack capabilities, but not against other threats. Hyten called for continued modernization of the anti-ballistic homeland defenses to make sure it matches "threats that might come from other places as well."

Related Topics

Attack Dollar Price United States North Korea Tank Money From

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

1 minute ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

16 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

46 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.