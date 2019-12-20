US' New Starliner Spacecraft Starts First Test ISS Flight - NASA

The United States' new Starliner spacecraft was launched on Friday from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) atop an Atlas V carrier rocket for its first unmanned test flight, the launch is broadcast by NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United States' new Starliner spacecraft was launched on Friday from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) atop an Atlas V carrier rocket for its first unmanned test flight, the launch is broadcast by NASA.

The United Launch Alliance's Atlas V carrier was launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 6.36 a.m. local time (11:36 GMT). Starliner, constructed by Boeing under a contract with NASA for resuming the US' independent manned space missions, is carrying around 270 kilograms (595 Pounds) of cargo and an anthropomorphic test dummy called Rosie, equipped with 15 sensors.

Starliner is expected to dock at the ISS on Saturday and return to Earth on December 28.